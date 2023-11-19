Sunday's game between the Texas Longhorns (3-0) and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-0) at Moody Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-51 and heavily favors Texas to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 110-64 victory against UT Arlington in their last game on Tuesday.

Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network

Texas vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 77, Louisiana Tech 51

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Longhorns had a +555 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. They put up 72.9 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and gave up 57.4 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.

With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 action, Texas scored 0.6 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.9 PPG).

The Longhorns averaged 77.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.3 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (71.9).

In 2022-23, Texas gave up 54.1 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 63.9.

