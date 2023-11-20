The Missouri State Bears (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center as only 2.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 134.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands Venue: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri State -2.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has combined with its opponent to score more than 134.5 points in three of five games this season.

Abilene Christian's average game total this season has been 135.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Abilene Christian is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Abilene Christian has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win three times (75%) in those games.

The Wildcats are 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Abilene Christian has a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri State 9 31% 65.6 140.6 63.2 134.3 131.4 Abilene Christian 20 80% 75 140.6 71.1 134.3 142

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score an average of 67.6 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 62.3 the Bears give up to opponents.

Abilene Christian has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 2-2 overall record in games it scores more than 62.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri State 14-15-0 6-10 10-19-0 Abilene Christian 8-17-0 3-8 14-11-0

Abilene Christian vs. Missouri State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri State Abilene Christian 10-4 Home Record 9-5 5-8 Away Record 4-8 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 5-7-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.