Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bastrop County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Bastrop County, Texas today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Bastrop County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canyon High School - New Braunfels at Bastrop High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Bastrop, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithville High School at Cameron Yoe High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Cameron, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
