On Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they try to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). The contest's point total is listed at 45.5.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Philadelphia Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-2.5) 45.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-2.5) 45.5 -148 +126 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: ABC/ESPN

Chiefs vs. Eagles Betting Insights

Kansas City has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 5-3.

In Kansas City's nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).

Philadelphia has five wins in nine contests against the spread this year.

Philadelphia has seen five of its nine games go over the point total.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Travis Kelce - - - - 75.5 (-115) - Patrick Mahomes II 282.5 (-115) - - - - - Jerick McKinnon - - 4.5 (-125) - 16.5 (-110) - Skyy Moore - - - - 15.5 (-115) - Isiah Pacheco - - 49.5 (-118) - 16.5 (-120) - Rashee Rice - - - - 42.5 (-115) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 18.5 (-111) - Justin Watson - - - - 26.5 (-118) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Eagles Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs A.J. Brown - - - - 85.5 (-111) - DeVonta Smith - - - - 54.5 (-115) - D'Andre Swift - - 58.5 (-111) - 16.5 (-111) - Jalen Hurts 233.5 (-115) 1.5 (+115) 36.5 (-115) - - - Kenneth Gainwell - - 16.5 (-120) - 6.5 (-120) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

