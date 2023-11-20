The Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) visit the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) after losing six straight road games. The Clippers are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSSC

KENS and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 117 - Spurs 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Spurs (+ 8.5)

Spurs (+ 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-5.6)

Clippers (-5.6) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.2

The Spurs (4-9-0 ATS) have covered the spread 36.4% of the time, 5.6% less often than the Clippers (4-7-0) this season.

Los Angeles covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than San Antonio covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (16.7%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, San Antonio and its opponents are more successful (84.6% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (36.4%).

The Clippers have a .571 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (4-3) this season, higher than the .167 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-10).

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively the Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (124.2 points allowed per game).

San Antonio collects 41.8 rebounds per game and give up 44.5 boards, ranking 24th and 18th, respectively, in the league.

At 29.4 assists per game, the Spurs are second-best in the league.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (16) and 20th in turnovers forced (13.2).

In 2023-24, the Spurs are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.6 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.