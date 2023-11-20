The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) travel to face the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Houston Christian Stats Insights

The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.

Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.1% from the field.

The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 162nd.

The Huskies averaged just 1.0 more point per game last year (77.6) than the Roadrunners gave up (76.6).

Houston Christian went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Houston Christian scored 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).

At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 84.8.

Beyond the arc, Houston Christian knocked down fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule