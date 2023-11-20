How to Watch Houston Christian vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) travel to face the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.
Houston Christian vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- New Orleans vs Oklahoma State (8:00 PM ET | November 20)
- Stonehill vs Texas A&M-Commerce (8:00 PM ET | November 20)
Houston Christian Stats Insights
- The Huskies shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Roadrunners averaged.
- Last season, Houston Christian had a 10-5 record in games the team collectively shot better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Huskies were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 162nd.
- The Huskies averaged just 1.0 more point per game last year (77.6) than the Roadrunners gave up (76.6).
- Houston Christian went 9-7 last season when it scored more than 76.6 points.
Houston Christian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Houston Christian scored 18.1 more points per game at home (86.6) than away (68.5).
- At home, the Huskies allowed 81.0 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 84.8.
- Beyond the arc, Houston Christian knocked down fewer treys away (7.7 per game) than at home (8.9) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.4%) than at home (39.9%) too.
Houston Christian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ BYU
|L 110-63
|Marriott Center
|11/15/2023
|Florida International
|L 83-74
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|UTSA
|-
|Sharp Gymnasium
|11/24/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|-
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|11/27/2023
|@ TCU
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
