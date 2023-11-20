The Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) will visit the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Houston Christian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

Houston Christian vs. Texas A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Huskies' 58.7 points per game last year were 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies gave up to opponents.

Houston Christian had a 7-1 record last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.

Last year, the Aggies averaged 56.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 63.1 the Huskies allowed.

When Texas A&M totaled more than 63.1 points last season, it went 6-3.

The Aggies shot 35.6% from the field last season, 14.6 percentage points lower than the 50.2% the Huskies allowed to opponents.

The Huskies shot at a 28.5% rate from the field last season, 15.3 percentage points less than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.

Houston Christian Schedule