Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hunt County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:48 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Hunt County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Hunt County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oakwood High School at Campbell High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Campbell, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Commerce High School at Whitesboro High School
- Game Time: 3:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Whitesboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
