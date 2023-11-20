Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Jefferson County, Texas today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northland Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 20
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.