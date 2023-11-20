In Nueces County, Texas, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Information on how to stream them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Foy H Moody High School at Orange Grove High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20

12:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Orange Grove, TX

Orange Grove, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Falfurrias High School at Robstown High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20

12:30 PM CT on November 20 Location: Robstown, TX

Robstown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Banquete High School