Sam Houston vs. Troy November 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Troy Trojans (1-1) will meet the Sam Houston Bearkats (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Sam Houston vs. Troy Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Sam Houston Top Players (2022-23)
- Qua Grant: 14.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Donte Powers: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Javion May: 4.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Huefner: 9.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamar Wilkerson: 7.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Troy Top Players (2022-23)
- Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christyon Eugene: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sam Houston vs. Troy Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Troy Rank
|Troy AVG
|Sam Houston AVG
|Sam Houston Rank
|139th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|72.2
|162nd
|77th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|59.3
|4th
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|33.9
|58th
|133rd
|9.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|48th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|8.1
|92nd
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|235th
|12.4
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
