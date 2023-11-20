The Drake Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (3-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at John Gray Gymnasium. This contest is at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

SFA vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
  • TV: FloHoops

SFA Stats Insights

  • The 'Jacks' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.8 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
  • SFA compiled a 19-5 straight up record in games it shot over 40.5% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 292nd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the 'Jacks ranked 109th.
  • The 'Jacks put up an average of 75.8 points per game last year, 11.9 more points than the 63.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
  • When it scored more than 63.9 points last season, SFA went 19-7.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, SFA averaged 2.1 more points per game at home (78.4) than on the road (76.3).
  • The 'Jacks gave up 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 78.6 away.
  • At home, SFA made 6.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). SFA's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.9%) than on the road (42.7%) too.

SFA Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ Middle Tennessee L 67-62 Murphy Athletic Center
11/13/2023 @ Northwestern State W 96-70 Prather Coliseum
11/19/2023 Loyola Marymount W 86-76 John Gray Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Drake - John Gray Gymnasium
11/29/2023 Tarleton State - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/2/2023 @ Abilene Christian - Teague Center

