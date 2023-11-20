How to Watch SMU vs. West Virginia on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (3-1) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other AAC Games
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs shot 42.2% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Mountaineers allowed to opponents.
- SMU had a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Mustangs were the 210th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Mountaineers finished 201st.
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Mustangs put up were only 0.6 fewer points than the Mountaineers gave up (70.9).
- SMU had a 9-7 record last season when putting up more than 70.9 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, SMU posted 2.8 more points per game (70.9) than it did away from home (68.1).
- When playing at home, the Mustangs ceded 12.3 fewer points per game (70.8) than when playing on the road (83.1).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, SMU fared better at home last year, making 7.1 threes per game with a 33.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 28% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 90-53
|Moody Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 78-67
|Moody Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 79-66
|Moody Coliseum
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
