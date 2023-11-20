The SMU Mustangs (3-1) face the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the SMU vs. West Virginia matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida

Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

SMU vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline West Virginia Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-3.5) 143.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-3.5) 142.5 -164 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SMU vs. West Virginia Betting Trends (2022-23)

SMU compiled an 11-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Mustangs games went over the point total 19 out of 29 times last season.

West Virginia put together a 17-15-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, 19 of the Mountaineers' games went over the point total.

