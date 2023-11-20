On Monday, November 20, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) will be attempting to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Clippers (4-7). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on KENS and BSSC.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Spurs vs. Clippers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KENS and BSSC

KENS and BSSC Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Clippers outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game (scoring 112.5 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 110.6 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA) and have a +21 scoring differential overall.

The Spurs have a -169 scoring differential, falling short by 13 points per game. They're putting up 111.2 points per game, 20th in the league, and are giving up 124.2 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

The teams average 223.7 points per game combined, 6.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 234.8 points per game, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has covered four times in 11 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Spurs Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Victor Wembanyama 20.5 -105 15.7 Keldon Johnson 17.5 -120 14.0 Zach Collins 13.5 -128 10.7 Jeremy Sochan 10.5 -128 9.0

Spurs and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs +50000 +25000 - Clippers +2200 +1200 -

