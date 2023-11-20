Spurs vs. Clippers November 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-3), on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Frost Bank Center, battle the San Antonio Spurs (3-4). The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on KENS and BSSC.
Spurs vs. Clippers Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 20
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: KENS, BSSC
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama averages 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 2.0 steals (eighth in league) and 1.7 blocks.
- Devin Vassell averages 20.7 points, 1.7 assists and 3.0 boards per game.
- Keldon Johnson averages 14.0 points, 4.0 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game.
- Zach Collins averages 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Tre Jones puts up 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.
Clippers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Paul George gets the Clippers 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists. He also averages 2.7 steals (fourth in NBA) and 0.0 blocked shots.
- On a per-game basis, Kawhi Leonard gets the Clippers 23.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Russell Westbrook gives the Clippers 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while posting 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Ivica Zubac gets the Clippers 14.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 0.0 assists per contest while posting 0.0 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in league).
- Norman Powell is averaging 13.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is draining 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 2.0 triples per game.
Spurs vs. Clippers Stat Comparison
|Spurs
|Clippers
|114.6
|Points Avg.
|117.3
|125.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.5
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|50.5%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|40.9%
