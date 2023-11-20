The San Antonio Spurs (3-10) have just one player on the injury report, Devin Vassell, for their matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) at Frost Bank Center on Monday, November 20 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Spurs' most recent game on Saturday ended in a 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies. Keldon Johnson scored 22 points in the Spurs' loss, leading the team.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devin Vassell SG Out Adductor 20.7 3.0 1.7

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Mason Plumlee: Out (Knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quadricep)

Spurs vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: KENS and BSSC

Spurs vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -8.5 230.5

