Paul George and Devin Vassell are two players to watch when the Los Angeles Clippers (4-7) and the San Antonio Spurs (3-10) play at Frost Bank Center on Monday. Gametime is slated for 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

Game Day: Monday, November 20

Monday, November 20 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas How to Watch on TV: KENS, BSSC

KENS, BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spurs' Last Game

The Spurs lost their most recent game to the Grizzlies, 120-108, on Saturday. Keldon Johnson was their top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 22 3 1 0 0 4 Victor Wembanyama 19 13 4 1 8 2 Zach Collins 16 7 6 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Spurs vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 23.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 trey per contest.

Vassell contributes with 20.7 points per game, plus 3.0 boards and 1.7 assists.

Johnson provides the Spurs 14.0 points, 6.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, plus 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Zach Collins' averages for the season are 10.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor.

Tre Jones averages 9.0 points, 4.3 boards and 6.0 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per game.

Watch George, Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.