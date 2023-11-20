When the Dallas Stars face the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center on Monday (the puck drops at 8:00 PM ET), Jason Robertson and Artemi Panarin will be among the best players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Stars vs. Rangers Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Dallas, Robertson has 15 points in 16 games (five goals, 10 assists).

Joe Pavelski is another important player for Dallas, with 15 points (0.9 per game) -- scoring seven goals and adding eight assists.

Matt Duchene has scored six goals and added eight assists in 15 games for Dallas.

In four games, Scott Wedgewood's record is 3-1-0. He has conceded 12 goals (3.02 goals against average) and has recorded 133 saves.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Rangers Players to Watch

Panarin is a top offensive contributor for his club with 26 points (1.7 per game), as he has totaled 10 goals and 16 assists in 15 games (playing 19:40 per game).

Chris Kreider's 14 points this season, including 10 goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.

This season, New York's Vincent Trocheck has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) this season.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a 4-0-1 record this season, with a .928 save percentage (seventh-best in the league). In 6 games, he has 142 saves, and has allowed 11 goals (2.0 goals against average).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 13th 3.38 Goals Scored 3.4 12th 10th 2.75 Goals Allowed 2.2 2nd 19th 30.6 Shots 28.9 26th 24th 32.4 Shots Allowed 27.8 5th 14th 20.75% Power Play % 33.33% 2nd 2nd 89.09% Penalty Kill % 84.78% 10th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.