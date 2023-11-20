The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions make 40.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.9 percentage points lower than the Skyhawks have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

The Skyhawks are the 352nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 313th.

The Lions put up 23.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Skyhawks allow (88.2).

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 78.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Lions gave up 72.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 74.6.

Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 31.3% three-point percentage).

