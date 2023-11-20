The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) will attempt to snap a three-game losing skid when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.

Lions games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Stonehill has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

So far this year, three out of the Skyhawks' five games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.