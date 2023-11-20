Monday's game between the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (2-4) and Stonehill Skyhawks (1-4) matching up at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House has a projected final score of 75-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas A&M-Commerce, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 20.

The matchup has no line set.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Commerce, Texas Venue: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 75, Stonehill 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-Commerce (-11.5)

Texas A&M-Commerce (-11.5) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Both Texas A&M-Commerce and Stonehill are 2-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Lions have a 1-4-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Skyhawks have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions average 64.5 points per game (320th in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per contest (228th in college basketball). They have a -48 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce ranks 311th in college basketball at 29.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 fewer than the 35.8 its opponents average.

Texas A&M-Commerce connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 26.9% rate (315th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The Lions rank 315th in college basketball with 83.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 276th in college basketball defensively with 93.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Texas A&M-Commerce forces 10.8 turnovers per game (277th in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (157th in college basketball action).

