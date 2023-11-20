The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M-Commerce Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M-Commerce Rank Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Stonehill AVG Stonehill Rank 181st 71.6 Points Scored 67 299th 274th 73.4 Points Allowed 69.6 159th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 28 343rd 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 5.2 359th 66th 8.4 3pt Made 7.7 134th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.2 249th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.