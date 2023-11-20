How to Watch the Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Houston Christian Huskies (1-3) will try to break a three-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Texas A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
Texas A&M vs. Houston Christian 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 58.7 points per game last year, 5.2 fewer points than the 63.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Houston Christian went 7-1 last season when giving up fewer than 56.9 points.
- Last year, the Aggies put up 56.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 63.1 the Huskies allowed.
- Texas A&M went 6-3 last season when scoring more than 63.1 points.
- Last season, the Aggies had a 35.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 14.6% lower than the 50.2% of shots the Huskies' opponents made.
- The Huskies shot at a 28.5% clip from the field last season, 15.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.8% shooting opponents of the Aggies averaged.
Texas A&M Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 73-50
|Reed Arena
|11/12/2023
|North Texas
|W 74-55
|Reed Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ Purdue
|L 72-58
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Reed Arena
|11/24/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
