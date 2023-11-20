The LSU Tigers (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the Texas Southern Tigers (1-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Texas Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV: SEC Network+

Texas Southern vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Texas Southern Tigers average just 4.1 more points per game (68.7) than the LSU Tigers give up to opponents (64.6).

LSU is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

The 96.2 points per game the LSU Tigers average are 29.5 more points than the Texas Southern Tigers give up (66.7).

LSU is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

Texas Southern is 1-2 when allowing fewer than 96.2 points.

The LSU Tigers are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 16.7% higher than the Texas Southern Tigers concede to opponents (35.5%).

Texas Southern Schedule