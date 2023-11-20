The No. 5 UConn Huskies (4-0) take a four-game winning streak into a road matchup against the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (4-0), who have won four straight as well. It tips at 7:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Monday, November 20, 2023.

Texas vs. UConn Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

ESPN

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns' 47.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.4 percentage points higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (39.9%).

Texas went 22-6 when it shot higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Longhorns were the 183rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Huskies finished seventh.

The Longhorns' 78 points per game last year were 13.9 more points than the 64.1 the Huskies allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 64.1 points last season, Texas went 22-8.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas scored more points at home (84.8 per game) than on the road (69.4) last season.

The Longhorns allowed fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (72) last season.

Beyond the arc, Texas knocked down fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.8%) than at home (36.2%) as well.

