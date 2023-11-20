Monday's game between the UConn Huskies (4-0) and the Texas Longhorns (4-0) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with UConn taking home the win. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 20.

Based on our computer prediction, Texas is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 6.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 144.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. UConn Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: UConn -6.5

UConn -6.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -250, Texas +200

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 77, Texas 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. UConn

Pick ATS: Texas (+6.5)



Texas (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (144.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Performance Insights

With 78 points per game on offense, Texas ranked 36th in college basketball last year. At the other end of the court, it ceded 67.8 points per contest, which ranked 105th in college basketball.

The Longhorns ranked 183rd in college basketball with 31.7 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 155th with 30.8 rebounds allowed per contest.

With 16.2 dimes per game, Texas was 16th-best in college basketball in the category.

The Longhorns ranked 25th-best in the country by forcing 14.9 turnovers per game. They ranked 84th in college basketball by averaging 10.9 turnovers per contest.

The Longhorns were 200th in college basketball with 7.2 three-pointers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 156th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Texas gave up 6.3 treys per game (64th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 32.4% three-point percentage (96th-ranked).

Last season Texas took 65.5% two-pointers, accounting for 74.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 34.5% threes (25.2% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.