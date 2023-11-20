The Dallas Stars, including Tyler Seguin, take the ice Monday against the New York Rangers at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Seguin in the Stars-Rangers game? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Seguin vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +6.

In four of 16 games this season, Seguin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Seguin has a point in eight games this season (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

Seguin has an assist in six of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Seguin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Seguin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have given up 33 goals in total (just 2.2 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 16 Games 2 12 Points 2 5 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

