The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

Last season, the Roadrunners had a 41% shooting percentage from the field, which was 8.7% lower than the 49.7% of shots the Huskies' opponents hit.

UTSA had a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.7% from the field.

The Huskies ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball. The Roadrunners finished 178th.

Last year, the Roadrunners put up 13.8 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Huskies gave up (83.1).

UTSA had a 3-0 record last season when putting up more than 83.1 points.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, UTSA put up 1.8 more points per game (70) than it did in road games (68.2).

At home, the Roadrunners surrendered 11.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than when playing on the road (83.5).

UTSA drained 7.8 treys per game, which was one more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 34.1% on the road.

