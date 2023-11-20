The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will look to break a three-game losing skid when visiting the Houston Christian Huskies (0-2) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UTSA vs. Houston Christian matchup.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas

Sharp Gymnasium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Houston Christian Moneyline BetMGM UTSA (-6.5) 162.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UTSA (-5.5) 162.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Betting Trends (2022-23)

UTSA won 12 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Last season, 17 Roadrunners games went over the point total.

Houston Christian went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

The Huskies and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 27 times last season.

