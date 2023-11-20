The UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) will meet the Houston Christian Huskies (0-1) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Sharp Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Game Information

UTSA Top Players (2022-23)

Jacob Germany: 12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Japhet Medor: 13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK DJ Richards: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK John Buggs III: 10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Josh Farmer: 5.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Houston Christian Top Players (2022-23)

Bonke Maring: 13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

13 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK Maks Klanjscek: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Brycen Long: 14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Andrew King: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Hofman: 6.6 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

UTSA vs. Houston Christian Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Houston Christian Rank Houston Christian AVG UTSA AVG UTSA Rank 43rd 77.6 Points Scored 69.3 235th 361st 83.1 Points Allowed 76.6 334th 210th 31.3 Rebounds 31.8 178th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.7 162nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 56th 14.8 Assists 10.5 343rd 350th 15 Turnovers 13.1 294th

