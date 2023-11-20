Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Walker County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Alpha Omega Academy
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buna High School at New Waverly High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on November 20
- Location: New Waverly, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
