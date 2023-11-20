Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Wilbarger County, Texas today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burkburnett High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 20
- Location: Vernon, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
