The San Antonio Spurs, Zach Collins included, match up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent time out, a 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies, Collins put up 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

We're going to break down Collins' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Zach Collins Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-159)

Over 3.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+138)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Clippers were 13th in the league last year, conceding 43.1 per game.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Zach Collins vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 25 9 6 4 1 0 0

