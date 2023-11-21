A matchup of MAC teams features the Buffalo Bulls (3-8) squaring off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-6) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at UB Stadium. The Bulls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 35.5 points.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Venue: UB Stadium

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Buffalo Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Buffalo (-6.5) 35.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Buffalo (-5.5) 35.5 -205 +168 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Buffalo has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Eastern Michigan is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Buffalo & Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Eastern Michigan To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

