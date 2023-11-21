High school basketball is happening today in Fannin County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Detroit High School at Savoy High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 21

12:30 PM CT on November 21 Location: Savoy, TX

Savoy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Leonard High School at Whitesboro High School

Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21

1:15 PM CT on November 21 Location: Whitesboro, TX

Whitesboro, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgewood High School at Dodd City High School