If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Harris County, Texas today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harris County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

James E Taylor High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 21

11:00 AM CT on November 21 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Robert E Lee High School at Kempner High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Hightower High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Missouri City, TX

Missouri City, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Goose Creek Memorial High School at Friendswood High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 21

1:00 PM CT on November 21 Location: Friendswood, TX

Friendswood, TX Conference: 5A - District 22

5A - District 22 How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Oaks High School at Tomball Memorial High School