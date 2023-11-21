Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jack County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Jack County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Jack County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jacksboro High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Eastland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
