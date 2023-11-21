Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Matagorda County Today - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 2:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Matagorda County, Texas? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Matagorda County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Van Vleck High School at Needville High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM CT on November 21
- Location: Needville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.