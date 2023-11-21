The Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Philadelphia 76ers is one of five strong options on today's NBA schedule.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic take on the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors travel to face the Magic on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and SportsNet

BSFL and SportsNet

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 8-5

8-5 TOR Record: 6-7

6-7 ORL Stats: 109.4 PPG (27th in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third)

109.4 PPG (27th in NBA), 106.6 Opp. PPG (third) TOR Stats: 110.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 110.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -1.5

ORL -1.5 ORL Odds to Win: -120

-120 TOR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 216.5 points

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers look to pull off a road win at the 76ers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and NBCS-PH

TNT and NBCS-PH

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 10-3

10-3 CLE Record: 7-6

7-6 PHI Stats: 120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (13th)

120.5 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (13th) CLE Stats: 111.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

The Atlanta Hawks take on the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 6-6

6-6 IND Record: 7-5

7-5 ATL Stats: 119.9 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)

119.9 PPG (fifth in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th) IND Stats: 125.7 PPG (first in NBA), 123.8 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Trae Young (21.3 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -3.5

ATL -3.5 ATL Odds to Win: -175

-175 IND Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 251.5 points

The Phoenix Suns host the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers go on the road to face the Suns on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 7-6

7-6 POR Record: 3-10

3-10 PHO Stats: 117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.1 PPG (eighth in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (20th) POR Stats: 102.9 PPG (30th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (14th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -12.5

PHO -12.5 PHO Odds to Win: -900

-900 POR Odds to Win: +575

+575 Total: 225.5 points

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz

The Jazz look to pull off a road win at the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TNT and SportsNet LA

TNT and SportsNet LA

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 8-6

8-6 UTA Record: 4-9

4-9 LAL Stats: 111.9 PPG (19th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th)

111.9 PPG (19th in NBA), 113.6 Opp. PPG (16th) UTA Stats: 116.8 PPG (ninth in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG)

Anthony Davis (25.7 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 2.7 APG) UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -7.5

LAL -7.5 LAL Odds to Win: -350

-350 UTA Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 236.5 points

