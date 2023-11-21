The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Stats Insights

The Panthers have shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.

Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Colonels are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 108th.

The Panthers' 74.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up.

When it scores more than 75.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.

Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.6.

In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.1).

Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M drained more trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).

Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule