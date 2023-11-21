How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 5:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena. It begins at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Prairie View A&M Stats Insights
- The Panthers have shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.
- Prairie View A&M is 3-0 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
- The Colonels are the bestfirst ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank 108th.
- The Panthers' 74.2 points per game are only 1.5 fewer points than the 75.7 the Colonels give up.
- When it scores more than 75.7 points, Prairie View A&M is 3-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Prairie View A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Prairie View A&M scored 72.4 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.6.
- In 2022-23, the Panthers allowed 6.6 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.1).
- Beyond the arc, Prairie View A&M drained more trifectas on the road (6.2 per game) than at home (5.7) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (30.7%) than at home (29.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Prairie View A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Washington State
|L 83-65
|Beasley Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|W 79-74
|Teague Center
|11/19/2023
|UT Martin
|W 78-66
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.