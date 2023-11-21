Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky November 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-0) will face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 21
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Prairie View A&M Top Players (2022-23)
- William Douglas: 15.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yahuza Rasas: 10.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Hegel Augustin: 9.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jeremiah Gambrell: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tekorian Smith: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tayshawn Comer: 8.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Prairie View A&M vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|67.8
|276th
|278th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|132nd
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|33.0
|101st
|2nd
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|30th
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|6.0
|315th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|11.0
|329th
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.9
|283rd
