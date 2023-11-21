The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) square off against the Rice Owls (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Rice vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Rice Stats Insights

The Owls shot at a 46.6% clip from the field last season, four percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Sycamores averaged.

Rice went 13-7 when it shot better than 42.6% from the field.

The Owls were the 134th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sycamores finished 349th.

The Owls scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 7.3 more points than the 69.6 the Sycamores gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 69.6 points last season, Rice went 16-7.

Rice Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Rice scored more points at home (81.1 per game) than on the road (72.2) last season.

At home, the Owls allowed 73.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 79.5.

At home, Rice sunk 9.2 treys per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (8.8). Rice's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.8%) than on the road (34.7%).

