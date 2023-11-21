Tuesday's game features the Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) and the Rice Owls (1-2) facing off at Dollar Loan Center (on November 21) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 83-78 win for Indiana State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Rice vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Henderson, Nevada Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Rice vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 83, Rice 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-5.2)

Indiana State (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rice Performance Insights

Rice was ranked 56th in college basketball offensively last season with 76.9 points per game, while defensively it was 25th-worst (76.6 points allowed per game).

With 32.4 boards per game, the Owls were 134th in the nation. They gave up 31.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 206th in college basketball.

Rice ranked 40th in the country with 15.2 dimes per contest.

The Owls averaged 12.4 turnovers per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Owls sank 8.8 treys per game (42nd-ranked in college basketball). They had a 35.2% shooting percentage (116th-ranked) from downtown.

With 8.4 treys conceded per game, Rice ranked 312th in the country. It allowed a 36.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 322nd in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Rice took 57.3% two-pointers (accounting for 67.8% of the team's buckets) and 42.7% three-pointers (32.2%).

