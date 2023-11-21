Rice vs. Indiana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 21
The Indiana State Sycamores (2-1) are favored by 6.5 points against the Rice Owls (1-2) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 160.5 points.
Rice vs. Indiana State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Henderson, Nevada
- Venue: Dollar Loan Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana State
|-6.5
|160.5
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- Rice played 11 games last season that finished with over 160.5 points.
- The Owls had a 153.5-point average over/under in their outings last year, seven fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Owls were 13-16-0 against the spread last season.
- Rice won five, or 33.3%, of the 15 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Owls were 1-6 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +240 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Owls.
Rice vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 160.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 160.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana State
|5
|16.1%
|79.3
|156.2
|69.6
|146.2
|146.2
|Rice
|11
|37.9%
|76.9
|156.2
|76.6
|146.2
|147.2
Additional Rice Insights & Trends
- The Owls averaged 7.3 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Sycamores gave up to opponents (69.6).
- Rice went 12-7 against the spread and 16-7 overall when it scored more than 69.6 points last season.
Rice vs. Indiana State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana State
|22-9-0
|15-5
|15-16-0
|Rice
|13-16-0
|4-5
|19-10-0
Rice vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Indiana State
|Rice
|11-4
|Home Record
|11-7
|7-6
|Away Record
|6-7
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.1
|77.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
