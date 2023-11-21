How to Watch SFA vs. Utah State on TV or Live Stream - November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Utah State Aggies (4-1), winners of three straight as well. It begins at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
SFA vs. Utah State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SFA Stats Insights
- This season, the 'Jacks have a 54.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 15.3% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Aggies' opponents have hit.
- SFA is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 247th.
- The 'Jacks average 21.2 more points per game (86.4) than the Aggies give up (65.2).
- SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 65.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SFA scored 78.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.3).
- Defensively the 'Jacks were better at home last year, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 78.6 away from home.
- SFA drained 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged in away games (7.1, 42.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2023
|@ Northwestern State
|W 96-70
|Prather Coliseum
|11/19/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 86-76
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Drake
|W 92-68
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/21/2023
|Utah State
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.