Two streaking teams hit the court when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-1) visit the Utah State Aggies (4-1) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The 'Jacks are 1.5-point favorites and put their three-game win streak on the line against the Aggies, winners of three straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 142.5.

SFA vs. Utah State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under SFA -1.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA Betting Records & Stats

SFA and its opponents have gone over 142.5 combined points in three of four games this season.

SFA has an average point total of 156.2 in its contests this year, 13.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the 'Jacks have put together a 3-1-0 record against the spread.

SFA won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The 'Jacks have played as a favorite of -115 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for SFA.

SFA vs. Utah State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total SFA 3 75% 86.4 168 69.8 135 148.0 Utah State 2 66.7% 81.6 168 65.2 135 143.8

Additional SFA Insights & Trends

The 86.4 points per game the 'Jacks score are 21.2 more points than the Aggies allow (65.2).

When SFA totals more than 65.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

SFA vs. Utah State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) SFA 3-1-0 1-0 3-1-0 Utah State 1-2-0 0-1 2-1-0

SFA vs. Utah State Home/Away Splits

SFA Utah State 1-0 Home Record 2-0 1-1 Away Record 0-1 0-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-1-0 1-1-0 Away ATS Record 0-1-0 96.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 97.0 79.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.0 0-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-0-0 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-0-0

