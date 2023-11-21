Southland squads are on Tuesday's college basketball schedule for two games, including the Texas A&M-CC Islanders playing the Santa Clara Broncos.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southland Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at New Orleans Privateers 7:30 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas A&M-CC Islanders at Santa Clara Broncos 9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, November 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!