The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Alcorn State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-27.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-27.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

TCU vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)

TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games hit the over.

Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.

Last season, 15 of the Braves' games went over the point total.

TCU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Oddsmakers rate TCU lower (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).

With odds of +6000, TCU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.