TCU vs. Alcorn State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 21
The TCU Horned Frogs (4-0) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Alcorn State Braves (1-4) on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Alcorn State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
TCU vs. Alcorn State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
TCU vs. Alcorn State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Alcorn State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|TCU (-27.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|TCU (-27.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
TCU vs. Alcorn State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- TCU compiled a 15-18-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 16 Horned Frogs games hit the over.
- Alcorn State covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last year.
- Last season, 15 of the Braves' games went over the point total.
TCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- Oddsmakers rate TCU lower (26th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (24th-best).
- With odds of +6000, TCU has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
