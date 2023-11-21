The Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) will attempt to end a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (1-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Mabee Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Texas Southern vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

Texas Southern Stats Insights

The Tigers' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles gave up to their opponents (41.6%).

Texas Southern went 8-10 when it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 256th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Tigers ranked 48th.

The Tigers put up only 1.0 fewer point per game last year (69.2) than the Golden Eagles allowed their opponents to score (70.2).

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Texas Southern went 7-7.

Texas Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas Southern scored more points at home (75.4 per game) than away (64.5) last season.

At home, the Tigers gave up 70.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 74.3.

Texas Southern made more 3-pointers at home (5.1 per game) than away (4.4) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (26.6%) than on the road (29.1%).

Texas Southern Upcoming Schedule